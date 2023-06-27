Exciting event to celebrate one year of Long Lay Market in Sam Roi Yot

Long Lay Market, the lovely beachside marketplace situated in the picturesque Sam Roi Yot, is gearing up to celebrate its one year anniversary on July 15 with an exciting event that promises to be an evening of fun, food, and live music.

Long Lay Market has become a renowned hotspot for locals and tourists alike, offering a unique combination of stunning beachside views, delectable cuisine, and live musical performances. To mark this special occasion, the organizers have arranged an evening filled with top-notch entertainment.

Headlining the festivities will be the popular reggae and ska group, Mocca Garden Band. Known for their infectious rhythms, Mocca Garden Band is set to captivate the crowd with their catchy tunes and lively stage presence. Joining them on stage will be the talented Lamai Band, adding a touch of diversity to the musical lineup.

While the live music promises to be a major highlight of the anniversary celebration, it is the culinary offerings that truly set Long Lay Market apart.

Visitors will be treated to an extensive range of delectable delights, showcasing the best of Thai and international cuisine. From freshly caught seafood to perfectly grilled meats, vegetarian options, and mouthwatering Thai desserts, there will be something to satisfy every palate.

What sets Long Lay Market apart from other night markets is its extraordinary location directly on the beach. The breathtaking backdrop of the glistening sea and nearby Ko Kho Ram gives an ambiance that is both captivating and serene.

Visitors have the opportunity to indulge in delectable food while enjoying the soothing sound of crashing waves and the cool sea breeze. This unique setting adds an extra touch of magic to the market, making it a truly unforgettable experience.

In addition to its stunning location, Long Lay Market owes much of its success to the close-knit community that has come together to organize and support this now much loved weekly event. The market has become a hub of local talent, with musicians and local food vendors showcasing their skills and passion. It’s through their dedication and creativity that Long Lay Market has blossomed into one of the most popular night markets in the region.

The community’s involvement extends beyond the market itself. Through their collaboration, they have fostered a warm and welcoming atmosphere that invites visitors to feel like part of the family. Whether you’re a first-time guest or a regular visitor, you’re greeted with open arms and a genuine sense of hospitality.

Located just a 40-minute drive from Hua Hin, Long Lay Market is an ideal destination for those seeking a pleasant evening away from but still within easy reach of the centre of town. With its idyllic beachside location, vibrant atmosphere, and a plethora of culinary delights, it has quickly become a must-visit spot at weekends.

Long Lay Market operates every Saturday from 5:00 PM to 11:30 PM, making it the perfect place to spend an evening with friends or family.

Whether you’re looking to indulge in delicious food, groove to the rhythm of live music, or simply soak in the laid-back ambiance, Long Lay Market is sure to deliver a really nice experience.

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/unjZC7VwYpAh6o61A?g_st=ic

