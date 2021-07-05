EXCLUSIVE: Videos reveal “depressing” new landfill site on Soi 102

A concerned resident has told Hua Hin Today how she can no longer sit outside her house due to the foul smell coming from a new landfill site on Soi 102.

The resident, who requested anonymity, said the smell from the site is constant and described the situation facing residents in the area as “depressing”.

“The flies are coming now to our garden and we can not sit outside anymore,” the woman said.

She explained how she had only recently bought her house at a development just off Soi 102 and close to the landfill site.

She also spoke of concerns about the impact the landfill site may have on her health.

“It’s a shame to even think about dumping garbage in the middle of town”.

The woman explained how local residents were given no notice that some nearby land owned by the municipality would be used as a temporary landfill site.

Residents were not informed, nor was there any kind public consultation that the land would be used for waste disposal.

Officials began to inspect the site on Friday afternoon and by Friday evening, the first load of trash had been dumped on the site.

On Saturday, the local Tessaban offices were closed so nobody could go and complain, the woman said.

Hua Hin Today has also been sent videos and photographs of the landfill site, which is located close to Suksabai 3 and the Laguna development.

The images reveal the close proximity of the site to nearby housing developments.

As reported earlier, Hua Hin’s Deputy Permanent Secretary, Dr Siwat Boonkerd, visited the site on Sunday to meet with concerned locals.

Dr Siwat stressed the use of the landfill site is only a temporary measure until a more suitable location can be found.

Officials in Hua Hin were forced to use the site on Soi 102 after the 20 year contract it had to use another site in Pranburi ended on July 1.

The contract to use the Pranburi will not be renewed, officials have said previously.

Do you live near the garbage dump on Soi 102? Are you a local resident affected by the issue? If so, we would like to hear from you: visa@huahintoday.com

