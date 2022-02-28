Expats in Hua Hin can book appointments online for Prachuap Khiri Khan Immigration office

The Immigration Bureau’s online appointment booking system is available for people who want to make appointments at Prachuap Khiri Khan Immigration office.

The online appointment system is available on the immigration.go.th website – select Prachuap Khiri Khan from the list.

The service enables expats in Hua Hin who wish to apply for a new extension of stay or extend a tourist visa to book an appointment online and save having to queue in person at the immigration office.

The online booking system was launched by the Immigration Bureau in December 2021 but was only available at certain immigration offices in Thailand.

However, the system has since been made available for people to make appointments at Prachuap Khiri Khan Immigration office.

The system offers a variety of appointment times between 8.30am and 4pm from Monday to Friday.

The services available via the online appointment system include those applying for long term extensions such as an extension of stay based on retirement, marriage or being a parent to a Thai child (commonly and incorrectly referred to as ‘retirement visa’, ‘marriage visa’ and ‘child visa’).

Users are then required to select a date and time before completing their contact details, passport number and nationality.

The online booking system is not yet available for expats in Cha Am who use the Phetchaburi Immigration in Tha Yang.

The new system is part of the Thai government’s strategy to make more services available online.

The launch of the online appointment system in December 2021 also coincides with the launch of a new online 90 day reporting system.

