Expats vaccinated in Thailand can apply for free e-vaccine passport until March 31

Expats who have been vaccinated in Thailand can apply for an e-vaccine passport for free until March 31, 2022.

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health has announced that anyone who has been fully vaccinated in Thailand can registered for an e-vaccine passport via the Mor Prom application.

To register, users need to submit a 13 digit identification number. For Thai nationals, this is the number listed on their national ID card.

For foreigners, the 13 digit number is included on the vaccine certificate they received after their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The number begins with ’60’ and is listed on the certificate next to ‘ID Card Number’, an example of which is shown below.

Anyone who wishes to apply for an e-vaccine passport will also need to download the Mor Prom application, which is available on Android and iOS.

Once downloaded, users need to select “International Certificate” and request the e-vaccine passport.

A QR code to the e-vaccine passport will then be issued within three working days, according to the Ministry of Public Health.

