Expert from Thai Revenue Department to speak about rules on foreign income at Hua Hin event

Following the news that regulations requiring tax residents to pay personal income tax on income brought into Thailand from overseas may soon start being enforced, an event due to be held in Hua Hin in May aims to provide up to date information on the situation.

The event will feature industry leading experts and notably, and expert from Thailand’s Revenue Department, who will aim to provide some clarity on the latest tax implications, in particular with regards to personal income tax for people residing in Thailand.

The event is free to attend and should not be missed by anyone who is potentially affected by the issue.

You can find more information about the May 6 event below.

Registration is available via the QR code below or via this link

TAX TALK – DECODING THAILAND’S NEW RULES FOR FOREIGN INCOME

Unlock the complexities of Thailand’s latest tax legislation on foreign sourced income at our exclusive event, Tax Talk. Engage with industry-leading experts as they delve into crucial topics, providing you with invaluable knowledge to navigate the changing tax landscape

Topics:

Gain insights into Thai tax rules, encompassing tax rates and various types of income.

Explore the impact of the Common Reporting Standard (CRS) on taxpayers, including overseas and domestic bank account disclosure. Understand tax resident country declarations and your obligations.

An Insightful Q&A session guided by expert from Revenue Department for a clarity on personal income tax implication.

Date

6 May 2024

Time

09.00 am. – 12.00 pm.

Venue

G Huahin Resort & Mall,

Room (Sa Lao)

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/HGKK8f9KhC52WdcF7

Register here

