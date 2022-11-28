F1 driver Alex Albon would support Thailand hosting Grand Prix

Formula One driver Alex Albon is more than hopeful that Thailand will one day host a Grand Prix.

For the best part of a decade, Thailand has been mooted as a potential location for a Formula One race.

Back in 2013, the Sports Authority of Thailand even approved a proposed route for a street circuit in Bangkok.

The route would go through the heart of historical Bangkok, giving spectators and TV viewers the chance to see several tourist spots such as the Grand Palace, Victory Monument and Temple of Dawn.

The proposed route started and finished at the Royal Thai Naval Dockyard (Rat Woradit Pier), and would go along Maha That Road, Na Phra Lan Road, Na Phra That Road, Chakrabongse Road, Phra Sumen Road, Ratchadamnoen Avenue, Maha Chai Road and Thai Wang Road.

The proposal also included plans for makeshift stands to be built around the 5.995km circuit that could accommodate up to 150,000 spectators.

Bernie Ecclestone, the former chief executive of Formula One even voiced his support for a Thailand Grand Prix in Bangkok on more than one occasion.

However, almost a decade later and an F1 race is yet to be held in Thailand.

Despite this, Thai driver Alex Albon, who competes for Williams Racing, says he would support Thailand hosting an F1 race in the future.

Speaking to Hua Hin Today at an event to mark the 20th anniversary of the Monsoon Valley Vineyard in Hua Hin, where he is a brand ambassador, Alex said: “It [Thailand hosting an F1 race] is something that I would obviously be very passionate to push forward.”

“I remember the initial talks were over in Bangkok to have a street circuit but with the traffic, that may be difficult to accomplish”, Alex joked.

“But of course we have Buriram which is a grade 1 listed circuit which means technically speaking, it could host a Formula One race.

“It [Thailand hosting an F1 race] is never off the table. It is something that I am pushing for. We’ve had these conversations with the Thai tourism board and I’m sure that if we can make it happen we will,” Alex said.

comments