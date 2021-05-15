Face masks compulsory in Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi

Many provinces across Thailand, including in Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi, have made it compulsory for people to wear face masks when out in public. The requirement to wear face masks is aimed at further preventing the spread of COVID-19. According to the Ministry of Interior, a fine up to 20,000 Baht in accordance with the Communicable Disease Act will be imposed on those for not wearing masks in both indoor and outdoor public spaces. Face masks are now compulsory in Bangkok and 50 other provinces, including:

CENTRAL

• Ayutthaya

• Bangkok

• Lop Buri

• Kanchanaburi (only at markets, flea markets and floating markets)

• Nakhon Pathom

• Nonthaburi

• Pathum Thani

• Phetchaburi

• Prachin Buri

• Prachuap Khiri Khan

• Samut Prakan

• Samut Sakhon

• Saraburi

• Suphan Buri

EAST

• Chachoengsao

• Chanthaburi

• Chon Buri

• Prachin Buri

• Trat

NORTH

• Chiang Mai

• Lamphun

• Phetchabun

• Phitsanulok

• Sukhothai

• Tak

• Uttaradit

NORTHEAST

• Amnat Charoen

• Buri Ram

• Chaiyaphum

• Khon Kaen

• Loei

• Maha Sarakham

• Mukdahan

• Nakhon Phanom

• Nong Khai

• Si Sa Ket

• Surin

• Ubon Ratchathani

• Udon Thani

• Yasothon

SOUTH

• Nakhon Si Thammarat

• Narathiwat

• Pattani

• Phang Nga

• Phuket

• Ranong

• Satun

• Songkhla

• Surat Thani

• Trang

• Yala

People in Thailand are also advised to follow the DMHTT precautionsas outlined by the Thai government.

These are:

D – Distancing,

M – Mask wearing,

H – Handwashing,

T – Temperature check, and

T – Thai Chana contact tracing application.

comments