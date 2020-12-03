Factory inspected to keep Covid at bay

Local authorities recently inspected a factory that employs foreign migrant workers to ensure that appropriate health measures were in place to prevent Covid-19 spread.

Last month, a team led by Hua Hin Deputy District Chief for Security Mr Montri Manichphong and Mr Janwit Paisak of the District Public Health Office visited ‘Quality Pineapple Products’ canning factory to conduct a health screening of the workers, more than half of whom were migrants from Myanmar.

Records show that the factory employs a total of 535 workers, 236 of whom are Thais and 299 are Myanmar nationals. None of the workers were symptomatic or showed any signs of Covid-19 infection.

The team also inspected workers’ accommodation and the factory’s surroundings to make sure that no illegal immigrants were at the site. The factory has its own anti-Covid measures that employees are required to observe and also provides several hand sanitising stations around the working area.

The Public Health Office emphasised that the factory is required to maintain strict health and hygiene measures and to immediately report to authorities if an employee shows any of the symptoms of Covid-19.

comments