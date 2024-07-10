Family overjoyed after dog missing in Hua Hin returns home after 19 days

If you’re an animal lover, you will find this story incredibly heartwarming

The family of a dog who was missing in Hua Hin for 19 days have spoken of their sheer joy following the animal’s miraculous return home.

Amazingly, after 19 agonising days, Bella, a four-and-a-half-year-old dog belonging to the Davis family, found her own way home.

The beloved pet’s disappearance really gripped the local community and sparked an outpouring of support in person and across social media.

The ordeal began on May 25 when Wayne Davis, Bella’s owner, took her for a walk with the Hua Hin Trail Runners.

However, Bella was attacked by a pack of dogs near the entrance to Greenfield Valley Fishing Resort, a location marked by nearby pineapple fields and undeveloped areas. Bella, in a desperate bid to save herself, slipped her collar and bolted. Despite Wayne’s frantic efforts to chase her in a car, Bella, an athletic and fast dog, disappeared into the landscape.

The search for Bella was immediate and extensive. “We had posters made up and started putting them up in the very immediate area,” Wayne said.

The initial search covered key entry points and surrounding fields, but it soon became clear that Bella might have traveled far from the initial site.

Wayne, along with friends and volunteers, spent hours daily, often hiking through difficult terrain. “We were hiking so many hours a day that I trashed my knees,” Wayne recalled.

The Davis family received considerable support from the local community. In particular, Wayne highlighted the unbelieve generosity and kindness shown from local Thai residents and friends Caroline Meier and Alison Claas.

Caroline, known for her work with stray dogs, provided invaluable advice, including creating a scent trail using strips of fabric. “We had some old bed sheets and we were cutting them up, making vests, wearing them under our clothes, and then taking off long strips,” Wayne explained.

“Caroline said to create a scent trail on the route every 500 meters because a dog has an acute sense of smell for 500 meters. So I was doing it 300 meters because why not? It’s just a bed sheet. And then when I went, I basically was able to go around the 12 kilometer circuit,” Wayne added.

Caroline’s support went beyond practical advice. She provided daily messages of support and encouragement, helping Wayne and his family maintain hope and motivation. “Caroline’s message is all about love,” Wayne said. “You can’t give up because the dog will never ever give up.”

Alison played a vital role in spreading the word across various social media platforms, ensuring that both Thai and expat communities were aware of Bella’s disappearance. “Alison posted it on all the Thai Facebook pages and the English ones as well,” Wayne said.

To show their gratitude, the Davis family donated the 5,000 THB reward they had initially offered for Bella’s safe return to Caroline’s organization, which helps dogs in need.

In the early hours of the morning, 19 days after her disappearance, Bella made her way back home. “At 3:24 am, she was in front of my next-door neighbor’s house. We have it on CCTV,” Wayne said. He described the surreal moment of finding Bella at the door. “I opened the door, and there was Bella just sat there waiting for us to get up.”

The Davis family, overwhelmed with joy and relief, spent the next moments in disbelief, hugging and crying with their beloved pet. “We were completely overjoyed,” Wayne said.

Luckily, Bella appeared to be in good health, despite her ordeal. A visit to the vet confirmed that most of her wounds were old, likely inflicted during the first encounter with the pack of dogs.

Wayne reflected on Bella’s journey and the support from the Hua Hin community. “The response from the local community, particularly Thais, was incredible, and we are so thankful,” he said.

Strangers and friends alike joined the search, with many offering their help and encouragement.

The experience has deepened the Davis family’s connection with the Hua Hin and the community. “It turned into a love of Hua Hin,” Wayne said. “We had strangers sending us messages and meeting us on the trail.”

Wayne shared advice for other pet owners who might find themselves in a similar situation. He stressed the importance of immediate action, widespread poster distribution, and offering a reward. “You’ve got to get the word out, so you’ve got to do the posters. Act right away. Don’t wait, because the dog’s not going to be safe out there,” he advised.

“Get a reward, get a sign. They don’t have to be big. I believe it’s more important to get more of them out there. Every 7-Eleven, every school, and every gathering place. And it’s the guys on the motorcycles,” he added.

Since her return, Bella has resumed her normal behaviour, albeit with some changes. “She’s been sniffing a lot more, probably because she’s been looking for us for 19 days,” Wayne noted.

As the Davis family celebrates Bella’s return, they extend their heartfelt gratitude to everyone who helped in the search. “We couldn’t have done it without the incredible support from the community,” Wayne said.

Sakura, the Davis family’s nine-year-old daughter, said: “I was very emotional and very sad when Bella got lost, but when she came home I was thinking I was dreaming or something.

“Bella is just like my sister,” Sakura said.

How to lay a scent trail for a lost dog, by Wayne

Cut up old cotton bedsheets. Make a vest and wear it under clothes to transfer your scent to the fabric; sweat in it, sleep in it. Tear the fabric into long strips. Choose one route home (too many routes will confuse the dog). Place the strips every 300 metres. When possible, place them where rain won’t affect them. Lay the strips in sections, and because of rain, re-lay every three days. Most importantly, never ever give up. Never ever lose hope. Never ever lose any love for your dog. Because your dog will never give up, your dog will never lose hope, and your dog’s love for you will never diminish.

