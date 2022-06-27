“Fantastic” and “well organised”: Spectators have a blast at Hua Hin fireworks festival

What a brilliant weekend in Hua Hin. Fireworks festival draws crowds, fun and optimism to Khao Takiab beach

Crowds packed Khao Takiab beach in Hua Hin this weekend for the Amazing Thailand Fireworks Festival 2022 @ Hua Hin.

The event, which ran from 24-26 June, saw several thousand spectators descend on the beach next to the ferry terminal in Khao Takiab for three nights of food, music and entertainment and firework displays.

The displays featured more than 1,700 fireworks, with the crowds entertained in between by popular Thai artists including Bee Peerapat, Paradox Band, The Parkinson, Noi Wongprue, Burin Boonvisut, CD-Kanthee, Ja Nongphanee, Ble Pathum, Raj and Kratae-Rabbit RSiam.

The event, which was organised by Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) together with Prachuap Khiri Khan provincial administration, Hua Hin Municipality and other related agencies, was the largest to be held in Hua Hin since the start of the pandemic and coincided with Thailand relaxing its mandate on mask wearing and social distancing.

While some people said they experienced issues with car parking, Hua Hin Today received a large number of comments from people who attended the event, praising how it was organised and how nice it was for Hua Hin to host such an event.

Michael Cullen: It was fantastic. well organised, and that bottom corner of Khao Takiab was an ideal location. And mid year is also excellent timing, and so well supported by the community – for three nights!

Alan Lovell: It was great. It should be annual event. Only problem was parking, there should be shuttle bus provided from designated parking areas like next to Cicada, Blueport, etc.

Claire Cunningham: The firework shows were super, well worth watching but perhaps limit them to a 2 day event.

Shane O’Sullivan: Maybe one of the best events Hua Hin has staged. Professionally run, very little western food, excellent entertainment and the co-ordination of the fireworks to the music was brilliant. Top notch event

Marlies Woodtli: It was great, good organised with the food stalls, except time management, second day firework over 1 hour later, we enjoyed it very much, but to be honest, 3 days too long. Should be only Saturday and Sunday. Could be fun for an annual event

Douglas Cunningham: It was a great event, we loved it. We were there on the Sunday and it drew a huge crowd of thousands of people. I don’t know what the crowds were like on the other nights. We spent the night at a local restaurant on the beach. Great food, great atmosphere, great company.

Yes, please do it again. 🙏🙏🙏

comments