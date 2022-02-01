Feb 1: Prachuap reports 48 new COVID-19 cases, 18 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Tuesday (Feb 1) reported 48 new COVID-19 cases, of which 18 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 10 cases were found in Pranburi, 4 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 2 cases in Kuiburi, 3 cases in Thap Sakae, 10 cases in Bang Saphan and 4 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

No new deaths were reported today.

Of the 22,728 cumulative total cases in the province, 345 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 1,367 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 6 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 339 are in what is described as a moderate condition in the hospital.

A further 333 people at Home & Community Isolation or are staying in quarantine.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 923,897 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan. Of those, 415,654 have received one dose and 392,449 have received both doses, and 108,183 people have received a third ‘booster’.

Meanwhile, the fourth dose for medical personnel has begun, with 7,137 persons receiving it so far.

