Feb 10: Prachuap reports 208 new COVID-19 cases, 29 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Wednesday (Feb 10) reported 208 new COVID-19 cases, of which 29 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 41 cases were found in Pranburi, 3 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 56 cases in Kuiburi, 22 cases in Thap Sakae, 20 cases in Bang Saphan, 3 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 31 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

No new deaths were reported today.

Of the 23,666 cumulative total cases in the province, 22,560 have made a full recovery.

Health officials say 10 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 630 are in what is described as a moderate condition in the hospital.

A further 321 people are at Home & Community Isolation or are staying in quarantine.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 943,125 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 417,860 have received one dose and 394,462 have received both doses, and 120,767 people have received a third ‘booster’.

Meanwhile, the fourth dose for medical personnel has begun, with 9,846 persons receiving it so far.

