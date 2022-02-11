Feb 11: Prachuap reports 140 new COVID-19 cases, 38 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Friday (Feb 11) reported 140 new COVID-19 cases, of which 38 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 36 cases were found in Pranburi, 8 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 17 cases in Kuiburi, 9 cases in Thap Sakae, 13 cases in Bang Saphan, 2 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 14 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

One more death was also reported today.

Of the 23,806 cumulative total cases in the province, 22,638 have made a full recovery.

Health officials say 9 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 705 are in what is described as a moderate condition in the hospital.

A further 346 people are at Home & Community Isolation or are staying in quarantine.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 944,724 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 418,001 have received one dose and 395,146 have received both doses, and 121,615 people have received a third ‘booster’.

Meanwhile, the fourth dose for medical personnel has begun, with 9,962 persons receiving it so far.

comments