Feb 14: Prachuap reports 177 new COVID-19 cases, 33 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Monday (Feb 14) reported 177 new COVID-19 cases, of which 33 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 38 cases were found in Pranburi, 17 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 16 cases in Kuiburi, 17 cases in Thap Sakae, 10 cases in Bang Saphan, 17 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 22 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

No new deaths were reported today.

Of the 24,281 cumulative total cases in the province, 22,820 have made a full recovery.

Health officials say 5 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 854 are in what is described as a moderate condition in the hospital.

A further 466 people are at Home & Community Isolation or are staying in quarantine.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 947,026 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 436 have received one dose and 822 have received both doses, and 122,735 people have received a third ‘booster’.

Meanwhile, the fourth dose for medical personnel has begun, with 10,033 persons receiving it so far.

