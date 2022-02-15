Feb 15: Prachuap reports 181 new COVID-19 cases, 31 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Tuesday (Feb 15) reported 181 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, of which 31 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 11 cases were found in Pranburi, 20 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 18 cases in Kuiburi, 27 cases in Thap Sakae, 19 cases in Bang Saphan, 9 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 36 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

No new deaths were reported today.

Of the 24,462 cumulative total cases in the province, 22,949 have made a full recovery.

Health officials say 5 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 868 are in what is described as a moderate condition in the hospital.

A further 518 people are at Home & Community Isolation or are staying in quarantine.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 952,222 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 419,018 have received one dose and 397,168 have received both doses, and 125,772 people have received a third ‘booster’.

Meanwhile, the fourth dose for medical personnel has begun, with 10,314 persons receiving it so far.

