Feb 16: Prachuap reports 202 new COVID-19 cases, 48 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Wednesday (Feb 16) reported 202 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, of which 48 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 36 cases were found in Pranburi, 24 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 8 cases in Kuiburi, 18 cases in Thap Sakae, 12 cases in Bang Saphan, 16 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 40 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

One COVID-19 related death was reported in the province today.

Of the 24,664 cumulative total cases in the province, 23,003 have made a full recovery.

Health officials say 8 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 919 are in what is described as a moderate condition in the hospital.

A further 574 people are at Home & Community Isolation or are staying in quarantine.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 956,570 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 419,529 have received one dose and 397,734 have received both doses, and 128,705 people have received a third ‘booster’.

Meanwhile, the fourth dose for medical personnel has begun, with 10,602 persons receiving it so far.

