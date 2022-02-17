Feb 17: Prachuap reports 182 new COVID-19 cases, 26 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Thursday (Feb 17) reported 182 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, of which 26 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 19 cases were found in Pranburi, 11 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 34 cases in Kuiburi, 20 cases in Thap Sakae, 19 cases in Bang Saphan, 14 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 39 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the province today.

Of the 24,846 cumulative total cases in the province, 23,105 have made a full recovery.

Health officials say 11 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 951 are in what is described as a moderate condition in the hospital.

A further 615 people are at Home & Community Isolation or are staying in quarantine.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 957,648 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 419,657 have received one dose and 397,849 have received both doses, and 129,510 people have received a third ‘booster’.

Meanwhile, the fourth dose for medical personnel has begun, with 10,632 persons receiving it so far.

comments