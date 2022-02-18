Feb 18: Prachuap reports 198 new COVID-19 cases, 46 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Friday (Feb 18) reported 198 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, of which 46 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 33 cases were found in Pranburi, 18 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 15 cases in Kuiburi, 17 cases in Thap Sakae, 18 cases in Bang Saphan, 20 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 26 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the province today.

Of the 25,044 cumulative total cases in the province, 23,367 have made a full recovery.

Health officials say 10 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 920 are in what is described as a moderate condition in the hospital.

A further 591 people are at Home & Community Isolation or are staying in quarantine.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 960,076 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 419,886 have received one dose and 398,052 have received both doses, and 131,398 people have received a third ‘booster’.

Meanwhile, the fourth dose for medical personnel has begun, with 10,740 persons receiving it so far.

