Feb 2: Prachuap reports 55 new COVID-19 cases, 14 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Wednesday (Feb 2) reported 55 new COVID-19 cases, of which 14 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 11 cases were found in Pranburi, 10 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 2 cases in Kuiburi, 1 case in Thap Sakae, 8 cases in Bang Saphan and 11 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

No new deaths were reported today.

Of the 22,783 cumulative total cases in the province, 344 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 1,407 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 7 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 337 are in what is described as a moderate condition in the hospital.

A further 354 people are at Home & Community Isolation or are staying in quarantine.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 925,794 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan. Of those, 415,795 have received one dose and 392,721 have received both doses, and 109,421 people have received a third ‘booster’.

Meanwhile, the fourth dose for medical personnel has begun, with 7,857 persons receiving it so far.

