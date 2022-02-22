Feb 21: Prachuap reports 167 new COVID-19 cases, 41 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Tuesday (Feb 22) reported 167 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, of which 41 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 8 cases were found in Pranburi, 3 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 3 cases in Kuiburi, 23 cases in Thap Sakae, 20 cases in Bang Saphan, 35 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 34 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the province today.

Of the 25,847 cumulative total cases in the province, 24,069 have made a full recovery.

Health officials say 10 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 952 are in what is described as a moderate condition in the hospital.

A further 670 people are at Home & Community Isolation or are staying in quarantine.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 966,914 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 420,987 have received one dose and 398,801 have received both doses, and 136,024 people have received a third ‘booster’.

Meanwhile, the fourth dose for medical personnel has begun, with 11,102 persons receiving it so far.

