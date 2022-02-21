Feb 21: Prachuap reports 168 new COVID-19 cases, 28 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Monday (Feb 21) reported 168 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, of which 28 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 9 cases were found in Pranburi, 25 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 15 cases in Kuiburi, 10 cases in Thap Sakae, 15 cases in Bang Saphan, 29 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 40 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the province today.

Of the 25,680 cumulative total cases in the province, 23,821 have made a full recovery.

Health officials say 13 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 1008 are in what is described as a moderate condition in the hospital.

A further 677 people are at Home & Community Isolation or are staying in quarantine.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 964,261 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 429,671 have received one dose and 398,567 have received both doses, and 134,040 people have received a third ‘booster’.

Meanwhile, the fourth dose for medical personnel has begun, with 10,983 persons receiving it so far.

