Feb 23: Prachuap reports 239 new COVID-19 cases, 42 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Wednesday (Feb 23) reported 239 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, of which 42 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 23 cases were found in Pranburi, 60 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 9 cases in Kuiburi, 10 cases in Thap Sakae, 24 cases in Bang Saphan, 22 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 49 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the province today.

Of the 26,086 cumulative total cases in the province, 24,192 have made a full recovery.

Health officials say 9 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 1,005 are in what is described as a moderate condition in the hospital.

A further 667 people are at Home & Community Isolation or are staying in quarantine.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 970,648 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 422,182 have received one dose and 399,175 have received both doses, and 137,998 people have received a third ‘booster’.

Meanwhile, the fourth dose for medical personnel has begun, with 11,293 persons receiving it so far.

comments