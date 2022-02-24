Feb 24: Prachuap reports 344 new COVID-19 cases, 62 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Thursday (Feb 24) reported 344 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, of which 62 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 38 cases were found in Pranburi, 7 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 51 cases in Kuiburi, 37 cases in Thap Sakae, 30 cases in Bang Saphan, 40 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 78 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the province today.

Of the 26,430 cumulative total cases in the province, 24,291 have made a full recovery.

Health officials say 12 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 1,031 are in what is described as a moderate condition in the hospital.

A further 771 people are at Home & Community Isolation or are staying in quarantine.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 970,648 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 422,893 have received one dose and 399,381 have received both doses, and 139,315 people have received a third ‘booster’.

Meanwhile, the fourth dose for medical personnel has begun, with 11,371 persons receiving it so far.

