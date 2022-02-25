Feb 25: Prachuap reports 257 new COVID-19 cases, 60 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Friday (Feb 25) reported 257 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, of which 60 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 35 cases were found in Pranburi, 11 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 29 cases in Kuiburi, 24 cases in Thap Sakae, 33 cases in Bang Saphan, 12 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 53 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

One COVID-19 related death was reported in the province today.

Of the 26,687 cumulative total cases in the province, 24,341 have made a full recovery.

Health officials say 13 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 1,157 are in what is described as a moderate condition in the hospital.

A further 857 people are at Home & Community Isolation or are staying in quarantine.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 975,356 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 424,127 have received one dose and 399,489 have received both doses, and 140,312 people have received a third ‘booster’.

Meanwhile, the fourth dose for medical personnel has begun, with 11,428 persons receiving it so far.

