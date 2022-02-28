Feb 28: Prachuap reports 251 new COVID-19 cases, 65 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Monday (Feb 28) reported 251 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, of which 65 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 35 cases were found in Pranburi, 30 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 8 cases in Kuiburi, 22 cases in Thap Sakae, 30 cases in Bang Saphan, 13 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 43 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the province today.

Of the 27,607 cumulative total cases in the province, 24,959 have made a full recovery.

Health officials say 14 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 1,150 are in what is described as a moderate condition in the hospital.

A further 1,118 people are at Home & Community Isolation or are staying in quarantine.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 977,460 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 425,127 have received one dose and 399,768 have received both doses, and 141,063 people have received a third ‘booster’.

Meanwhile, the fourth dose for medical personnel has begun, with 11,502 persons receiving it so far.

