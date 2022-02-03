Feb 3: Prachuap reports 55 new COVID-19 cases, 15 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Thursday (Feb 3) reported 55 new COVID-19 cases, of which 15 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 7 cases were found in Pranburi, 2 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 2 cases in Kuiburi, zero cases in Thap Sakae, 17 cases in Bang Saphan and 10 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

In addition, 1 case was found among the prison population, while another was from someone who had travelled from abroad.

No new deaths were reported today.

Of the 22,838 cumulative total cases in the province, 344 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 1,445 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 9 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 335 are in what is described as a moderate condition in the hospital.

A further 370 people are at Home & Community Isolation or are staying in quarantine.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 928,951 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 416,034 have received one dose and 392,879 have received both doses, and 111,941 people have received a third ‘booster’.

Meanwhile, the fourth dose for medical personnel has begun, with 8,097 persons receiving it so far.

