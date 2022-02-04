Feb 4: Prachuap reports 83 new COVID-19 cases, 25 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Friday (Feb 4) reported 83 new COVID-19 cases, of which 25 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 13 cases were found in Pranburi, 10 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 5 cases in Kuiburi, 2 cases in Thap Sakae, 19 cases in Bang Saphan, 2 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 10 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

In addition, 1 case was found from someone who had travelled from abroad.

No new deaths were reported today.

Of the 22,921 cumulative total cases in the province, 364 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 1,613 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 10 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 354 are in what is described as a moderate condition in the hospital.

A further 263 people are at Home & Community Isolation or are staying in quarantine.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 932,034 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 416,436 have received one dose and 393,017 have received both doses, and 114,133 people have received a third ‘booster’.

Meanwhile, the fourth dose for medical personnel has begun, with 8,448 persons receiving it so far.

