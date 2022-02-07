Feb 7: Prachuap reports 101 new COVID-19 cases, 41 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Monday (Feb 7) reported 101 new COVID-19 cases, of which 41 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 24 cases were found in Pranburi, 12 cases in Sam Roi Yot, zero cases in Kuiburi, 6 cases in Thap Sakae, 12 cases in Bang Saphan, zero cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 6 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

In addition, health officials reports the discovery of COVID-19 clusters in Hua Hin among 3BB staff, Toyota staff, Hua Na market and Yen Jai cafe.

No new deaths were reported today.

Of the 23,231 cumulative total cases in the province, 22,347 have made a full recovery.

Health officials say 7 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 496 are in what is described as a moderate condition in the hospital.

A further 274 people are at Home & Community Isolation or are staying in quarantine.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 935,127 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 416,747 have received one dose and 393,486 have received both doses, and 116,203 people have received a third ‘booster’.

Meanwhile, the fourth dose for medical personnel has begun, with 8,691 persons receiving it so far.

