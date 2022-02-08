Feb 8: Prachuap reports 90 new COVID-19 cases, 29 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Tuesday (Feb 8) reported 90 new COVID-19 cases, of which 29 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 16 cases were found in Pranburi, 12 cases in Sam Roi Yot, zero cases in Kuiburi, 12 cases in Thap Sakae, 17 cases in Bang Saphan, zero cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 15 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

One more death was also reported today.

Of the 23,321 cumulative total cases in the province, 22,446 have made a full recovery.

Health officials say 7 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 493 are in what is described as a moderate condition in the hospital.

A further 253 people are at Home & Community Isolation or are staying in quarantine.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 935,547 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 417,221 have received one dose and 393,847 have received both doses, and 117,639 people have received a third ‘booster’.

Meanwhile, the fourth dose for medical personnel has begun, with 8,840 persons receiving it so far.

comments