Feb 9: Prachuap reports 137 new COVID-19 cases, 27 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Wednesday (Feb 9) reported 137 new COVID-19 cases, of which 27 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 18 cases were found in Pranburi, 11 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 23 cases in Kuiburi, 3 cases in Thap Sakae, 27 cases in Bang Saphan, 1 case in Bang Saphan Noi, and 18 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

No new deaths were reported today.

Of the 23,458 cumulative total cases in the province, 22,512 have made a full recovery.

Health officials say 7 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 548 are in what is described as a moderate condition in the hospital.

A further 274 people are at Home & Community Isolation or are staying in quarantine.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 941,185 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 417,649 have received one dose and 394,324 have received both doses, and 119,422 people have received a third ‘booster’.

Meanwhile, the fourth dose for medical personnel has begun, with 9,745 persons receiving it so far.

