Ferry services to resume in February

29 January Prachuap Port Authority – Col Krai Phitchakorn Weppavit Head of the Port Security Control Center Prachuap Khiri Khan province held a meeting with operators of Prachuap Port, Bang Saphan District and Namyong Company representatives discloses that ferry services between Prachuap and Chonburi will resume in early February.

In line with the safety health measures, the two ports will resume operation following the standard protocols of the health ministry in preventing the spread of Covid-19 infections.

Source: huahinsarn.com

(Photo: Select Presentation)

