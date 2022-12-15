Festive Celebration 2022 at Holiday Inn Vana Nava Hua Hin

Celebrate this festive season with Holiday Inn Vana Nava Hua Hin, perfect for spending the holidays with family and friends. We’ve made our list of fun and feasts and checking it twice – we hope you will join us for merriment and joy!

Stand a chance to win a lucky draw prizes like free stay in IHG hotels and resorts. Simply book your seats with our buffets or five-course dinner. Early Bird promotions! get 20% off when booking by 20 December 2022.

For more details and reservation via http://bit.ly/3XuEyFc

Download e-brochure via http://bit.ly/3ByII5w

⁂ FAIRY CHRISTMAS – buffet dinner

Sat 24 Dec 22 | 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. | Plamong Restaurant

Indulge in a tantalizing feast that features a mouthwatering Christmas carving station for roasted turkey, glazed BBQ ham, seafood on ice, live BBQ, pasta, sushi station, ginger bread house and more.

Activities: Carol singing | Surprise gifts for kids by Santa | Live music | Lucky draws to win a stay in luxury resort | Bozo crown balloon

Price starts from THB 1,890 per adult | THB 750 per child (6-12 years old)

Early Bird: 20% off Fairy buffet dinner for bookings before 20 December 2022

⁂ CHRISTMAS UNDER THE BLUE NIGHT SKY

Sat 24 Dec 22 | 5:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. | Vana Nava Sky – rooftop bar

South Wing: 5-Course Dinner under the Blue Night Sky

Elegant dining under the stars with a choice of a five-course menu featuring Smoked Salmon with Royal Oscietra Caviar, Australian beef tenderloin or fillet of snow fish, and more.

Activities: carol singing | surprise gifts for kids by Santa | DJs | lucky draws to win a stay in luxury resort

Price: THB 2,490 net – 5-course dinner plus complimentary a glass of sparkling wine

Early Bird: 20% off 5-course dinner for bookings before 20 December 2022

North Wing: A la carte menu

You can also enjoy the sights of Hua Hin glittering northern coastline and choose your own feast from the a la carte menus.

Sky Deck Terrace (outdoor) – Minimum spend THB 6,000 per table (max. 6 people)

Sky Lounge (indoor) – Minimum spend THB 3,000 per table (max. 6 people)

🎭 NYE MASQUERADE – buffet dinner

Sun 31 Dec 22 | 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. | Plamong Restaurant

Celebrate the year-end with our indulgent menus highlight with Suckling pig station and along with plenty of seafood on ice like Fine de Claire Oysters, live BBQ, pasta, sushi station, desserts and more.

Activities: Bingo | DIY mask for kids | Best mask contest | Face painting | Live band music | Lucky draws to win a stay in luxury resort | Bozo crown balloon

Price: starts from THB 1,890 per adult | THB 750 per child (6-12 years old)

Early Bird: 20% off NYE Masquerade buffet dinner for bookings before 20 December 2022

🎆 HUA HIN SKYLINE COUNTDOWN AT HORIZON POOL

Sun 31 Dec 22 | 07.30 p.m. – 00.30 a.m.

Exclusively for hotel guest and NYE Masquerade dinners only

Ring in the new year right, right by pool! We are throwing a New Year’s party like no other, filled with delicious food and drinks for young and old, and of course, our singularly spectacular view of New Year’s fireworks from InterContinental Hua Hin Resort at 10 p.m.!

