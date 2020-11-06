Finless, skinless porpoise found dead along Khao Kalok

On 3 November, a 1.5-metre long finless porpoise was found dead along the shore of Khao Kalok beach. Unable to identify its gender, the dolphin’s external condition was skinless almost to the skeleton with some of its internal parts gone causing a foul odor around the beach area.

The Marine Resource Development Research Centre and officials from the Central Gulf of Thailand in Chumphon province were notified and after examining the remains of the dolphin, it was believed that it has died 2 – 3 days ago and the entire skin was cut off by a sharp object.

After thorough examination, Director-General of the Marine & Coastal Resources Department Mr Sophon Thongdi confirmed that the dolphin was caught in a boat’s propeller causing most of its skin to peel off leaving just skeletons and some remains of the internal organ.

