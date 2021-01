A hundred-metre fire was spreading along the gutter of Phetchakasem road yesterday morning in Ban Bueng, Ao Noi District.



The thick smoke from the flame caused poor visibility for motorists and forced them slow down to avoid accidents.



(Photo: huahinsarn.com)It took minutes for the fire brigade twenty to put the blaze under control. It was believed that the fire was caused by some people throwing cigarette butts outside their car and ignited the dry grass along the road gutter.

Source: huahinsarn.com

