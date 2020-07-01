First day of school in Hua Hin

Today is the first day where schools in Hua Hin have resumed their classes.

Surprisingly, there were no traffic jams during this morning’s rush hour and no overcrowding in schools as they have divided the total number of students into 2 groups.

Students will attend their classes in school alternately, or every other day. The other remaining days will be online tutoring at home.

Parents have been concerned about their children’s health when classes resume. Hence, the Ministry of Education have already issued safety health guidelines to schools nationwide to ensure social distancing and the prevention of Covid-19 infections.

