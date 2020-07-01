First day of school in Hua Hin

By
Larry Cadiz
-
0
1
Social distancing of students in Hua Hin Vitthayalai School. (Photo: Larry Cadiz)

Today is the first day where schools in Hua Hin have resumed their classes.
Surprisingly, there were no traffic jams during this morning’s rush hour and no overcrowding in schools as they have divided the total number of students into 2 groups.

Moderate traffic flow even on the first day of school in Hua Hin. (Photo: Larry Cadiz)

Students will attend their classes in school alternately, or every other day. The other remaining days will be online tutoring at home.

Parents have been concerned about their children’s health when classes resume. Hence, the Ministry of Education have already issued safety health guidelines to schools nationwide to ensure social distancing and the prevention of Covid-19 infections.

comments

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR