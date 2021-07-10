First lot of Sinopharm vaccines for people in Hua Hin fully booked

The first lot of registrations in Hua Hin for the Sinopharm vaccine are now fully booked after people flocked to the local municipal offices and via the online portal to secure a jab.

Registration for the vaccine, which is available to people who are registered as living in Hua Hin, took place in two groups: one via an online portal and one via in-person registrations at the municipal offices for people who do not have a smartphone.

The online portal, which was available by scanning a QR code, was available for 9,000 local to register for the Sinopharm vaccine. A further 1,000 people who do not have smartphones were able to register in person.

A municipal officer on Friday informed Hua Hin Today that the registrations are now fully booked and that officials will notify applicants if their registration have been successful.

Officers will now cross check each registration to ensure the person is registered as living in Hua Hin and that there are no duplicate registrations from people who registered using both systems.

The public can check the registration results within 1-2 days via the QR-CODE shown below.

Alternatively, officers said they will start to inform people of appointment dates over the next week.

Previously, Hua Hin Municipality announced plans to vaccinate local people with the Sinopharm vaccine after submitting a request for 50,000 doses from the Chulabhorn Royal Academy.

However, Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wutthikul recently admitted that the municipality doesn’t yet know how many doses of the Sinopharm vaccine it will receive, having not yet received an answer to the request for 50,000 doses.

The uncertainly over vaccine quantities has meant that registration for the Sinopharm vaccine will be staggered over the coming weeks.

comments