First Private RT-PCR Test Lab in Hua Hin Opened at Be Well Medical Center

Be Well Medical Center has opened the first private RT-PCR test lab in Hua Hin.

The molecular lab is installed and managed by Meditop, a Thai technology company operating 12 similar PCR test labs all over the country.

The new lab executes three daily runs which allows tests done in the morning to be available before 3pm the same day.

Tests done in the afternoon will be available before 10pm and tests taken in the evening will be available the following morning before 9am. The number of runs might be increased over time following demand.

The fee for the test is THB 1950.

Samples will be taken daily from 8am to 8pm at the special test site near the clinic (in the former Banyan Resort restaurant) Petchkasem Road Soi 120. There is also a possibility to take samples at the Black Mountain clinic during weekdays.

More details can be found at https://bewell.co.th/covid-19-testing/

Be Well will start conducting onsite PCR tests at the Hua Hin airport for incoming passengers once international flights resume.

