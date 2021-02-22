Five rescued, 3 dead, 1 missing in tragic shipwreck off Hua Hin – Cha Am waters

The provincial Port Security Control Centre on Saturday responded to a call after a fishing boat named ‘Chokchai Somboon 1’ has reportedly sank off the Hua Hin – Cha Am waters, about 22 nautical miles off Pak Nam Pran. Nine crew members, 2 Thais and 7 Myanmar nationals were onboard the fishing boat when the incident took place.

It was believed that powerful wind and strong waves have caused the boat to capsize. Rescuers from the Port Security Control Centre were able to retrieve 5 survivors including the boat owner whist 4 crews are still missing.

The five rescued crews were identified as Mr Sukumphu Itthitthit (Thai), Mr Saw El Sin, Mr Soe Lwin Oo, Mr Kyae Too and Mr Saw Phaw Khy (Burmese nationals). The other four missing are Mr Woradej Phakdi Jarupakorn (65-year-old Thai), Mr Pyae Phyo Aung (33), Mr Saw Aung Tun (28) and Mr San Kyaw Thu (32).

Yesterday, rescuers found 3 bodies from the wreckage that has drifted off the Cha Am waters, whilst one crew member is still missing.

Source: huahinsarn.com

