Five venues set for this year’s Loy Krathong Festival

Hua Hin Municipality is getting ready for the annual Loy Krathong Festival which will be held on Saturday, 31st October in five different locations:

Hua Don Beach, Khao Takiab (near the ferry pier)

Queen Sirikit Park, Soi 19

Nong Kae Community

Khao Takiab Community

Khao Tao Reservoir

The 5 locations were designated to avoid overcrowding and traffic congestions. There will also be food stalls and shops in these areas.

Hua Hin Municipality advised the public to follow standard safety health measures such as wearing of masks and social distancing. The municipality is also asking for the cooperation of entrepreneurs to campaign and support the making of Krathong by using natural materials in order to protect the environment.

