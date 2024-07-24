Flash flood warning issued for Hua Hin, Pranburi, and Bang Saphan

The Provincial Emergency Management Command has issued a flash flood warning for Hua Hin, Pranburi, and Bang Saphan districts, effective from July 24 to 31, 2024.

The warning highlights the risk of forest runoff and standing floodwaters in the affected areas. Residents are advised to be vigilant of significant rainfall during this period and to monitor weather updates and rainfall accumulation in their locality. The alert emphasizes the importance of staying alert to the potential risks posed by heavy rain and subsequent flooding.

Subscribe to the Hua Hin Today newsletter for the latest news, information and events from Hua Hin delivered to your inbox SUBSCRIBE

Farmers in the region are particularly urged to take precautionary measures to protect their crops and livestock from possible damage due to the adverse weather conditions.

Hua Hin weather forecast:

Today, 24 July: Heavy rain is expected, with a calm wind at 19 km/h from the southwest. The maximum temperature will be 33°C, and the minimum will be 24°C. Rain is forecasted to affect 40% of the area.

Tomorrow, 25 July: Heavy rain continues with calm conditions. The maximum temperature will be 32°C, and the minimum will be 24°C. Rain will cover 40% of the area, with a southwest wind at 19 km/h.

Friday, 26 July: The area will experience heavy rain with wave heights between 1-2 meters. The maximum temperature is expected to be 31°C, and the minimum 24°C. Rain is likely to affect 60% of the area, with a southwest wind at 22 km/h.

Saturday, 27 July: Heavy rain persists with similar wave heights. The maximum temperature will be 31°C, and the minimum 24°C. Rain is expected to impact 60% of the area, with a southwest wind at 22 km/h.

Sunday, 28 July: Heavy rain will continue with wave heights of 1-2 meters. The maximum temperature will be 31°C, and the minimum 24°C. Rain is forecasted to cover 60% of the area, with a southwest wind at 22 km/h.

Monday, 29 July: Heavy rain will occur under calm conditions. The maximum temperature is expected to be 31°C, and the minimum 24°C. Rain will affect 60% of the area, with a southwest wind at 19 km/h.

Tuesday, 30 July: The heavy rain continues, maintaining calm conditions. The maximum temperature will be 31°C, and the minimum 24°C. Rain is forecasted to impact 60% of the area, with a southwest wind at 19 km/h.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed and take necessary precautions during this period to ensure safety and mitigate the impact of the anticipated severe weather.

Subscribe to the Hua Hin Today newsletter for the latest news, information and events from Hua Hin delivered to your inbox SUBSCRIBE

comments