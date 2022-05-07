Flash flood warning issued for Prachuap Khiri Khan

Officials have issued a flood warning for Prachuap Khiri Khan and other southern provinces for May 7-9.

The warning, which was posted by the provincial public relations department on Friday night (May 6), warns of heavy rain causing possible flash floods in all districts of Prachuap Khiri Khan, which includes Hua Hin.

The warning is also in place for other southern provinces, including Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Phangnga, Trang and Satun.

The warning alerts boats about rough seas and waves of up to two metres.

Residents in the provinces should closely monitor the weather situation and be aware of the dangers of heavy rain and flash floods. They should also avoid traveling through flood-prone areas.

Local government organisations should also keep people informed about the situation and put provisions in place to be able to assist citizens, the warning reads.

Meanwhile, on Saturday morning, the Meteorological Department also issued a weather warning for isolated heavy rain and flash floods.

“The active low-pressure cell in the lower Bay of Bengal tends to intensify into a cyclone. It is expected to move north covering the upper portion of Bengal Bay from 7 to 9 May and also affect the strength of the southeasterly wind across the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf”, the announcement read.

“More rain, with isolated heavy falls, is forecast in overall (sic) country. People in the South should beware of the severe condition that may cause flash flood and overflows”.

