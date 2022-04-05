Flights from Hua Hin to Kuala Lumpur set to resume June 1

Direct flights from Hua Hin to Kuala Lumpur are set to resume on June 1.

The flights are due to operate every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The flights will depart Kuala Lumpur at 10:15 local time arriving in Hua Hin at 11:20.

From Hua Hin flights will depart at 11:50 and arrive in Kuala Lumpur at 14:55.

Tickets for the flights can be reserved on the Air Asia website.

The route between Hua Hin and Kuala Lumpur was first launched in 2018 but was temporarily suspended as a result of the travel restrictions in place due to COVID-19.

The news comes following the resumption of AirAsia flights between Hua Hin and Chiang Mai.

The service now operates every Tuesday and Saturday, with an additional flight every Thursday operating from May.

Currently the flights between Hua Hin and Chiang Mai have an average passenger rate of approximately 80 percent per flight.

The flights between Hua Hin and Kuala Lumpur are set to be the first of several to operate from Hua Hin Airport.

The airport is currently undergoing a significant expansion both in terms of infrastructure and services.

As part of the ‘Phoenix Plan’ by the Phoenix Group, the airport aims to offer international flights to destinations such as Singapore, Hong Kong, China and the Middle East.

It is projected that within three years, one million passengers will be arriving at the airport annually.

