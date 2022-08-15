Foodies! One of Hua Hin’s best culinary and social events returns on September 4

Foodies in Hua Hin, mark your calendars for an exciting food and wine pairing event on September 4.

The event is the third installment of the Culinary Special series, held at Jacky’s Garden restaurant in Hin Lek Fai and organised as part of a collaboration between local food producers Jacky’s Garden, Sky’s Fresh Pasta and Salmon House 102.

The Sept 4 event follows on from the two previous sold out events held in May and July, which featured food from Salmon House 102 and Sky’s Pasta, crafted into an amazing menu by Jacky and the team at Jacky’s Garden.

This next event will see the return of Bakery Cafe 88, Mister Chocolate, Kiss Spirits and PranPorPiang, while two newcomers – Del Casaro and Monsoon Valley Vineyard – will also join the collaboration.

“Our next culinary event will be on September 4th at Jacky’s Garden and this time there is a little twist: it will be a wine pairing event”, a spokesperson for the event told Hua Hin Today.

“Monsoon Valley has kindly proposed to manage the pairing and will also supply us with their home-made condiments”.

“This time around we’ll major in meat products. In particular we are promoting Braham Beef, from a cattle species that originated in India and was bred in the U.S. since 1885.

“What makes this species so special is that they are not affected by high temperatures and are almost totally resistant to insects and parasites. They also thrive on a variety of feeds and hence making them a perfect breeding choice in Thailand’s climate”.

“But not only that, we’ll have Cheese made locally by Del Casaro, Liver Pate by Bakery Café 88, Sky’s Pasta Beef Lasagne, Salmon House 102’s Salmon Ceviche and Jacky’s Garden braised Beef Cheeks. Kiss Distillery will provide the welcome Drinks and Belgium Chocolate a Chocolate Fountain.

“All vegetables and fruits will come from Pran Por Piang Organic Lifestyle Farm based in Hua Hin.

“This is promising to be another fantastic Culinary Event – Get in there”

The event costs 1,790 baht per person for the seven course menu and wine pairing, which is included in the price.

The previous two events have sold out and spaces are limited.

To avoid disappointment and book a table, please contact 092 562 3912, check out the event on Facebook.

comments