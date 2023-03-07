Foodies! There is a culinary experience like no other happening in Phetchaburi on March 18

If you are a food enthusiast, mark your calendar for March 18th, as the Phetchaburi Gala Dinner promises a culinary experience like no other. Hosted at the Khon Theater, located in the Phra Nakhon Khiri Historical Park, this event celebrates Phethaburi’s famous royal cuisine.

As a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, Phetchaburi boasts of a rich culinary heritage, and this event aims to showcase its best flavors.

The evening will feature Chef’s Table-style dining, where diners can interact with the chefs and enjoy the food being prepared before their eyes.

But that’s not all. The evening will also include a history lesson, as a local expert shares the story of Phetchaburi and its connection to Thai royalty. Attendees can also enjoy a spectacular song performance by a local artist.

The event will conclude with a bang, quite literally, as attendees can witness the Phra Nakhon Khiri festival firework show. This annual event sees thousands of people gather to watch a stunning display of fireworks set against the backdrop of the Khao Wang palace.

The Phetchaburi Gala Dinner promises to be an unforgettable evening, featuring a unique combination of food, history, and entertainment. If you are a foodie, this is an event you cannot afford to miss. So, grab your tickets before they sell out and get ready to indulge in a gastronomical adventure.

Time: 18.30 – 21.00

Date: Saturday March 18, 2023

Venue: Khon Theater, Phra Nakhon Khiri Historical Park

Ticket price ฿2000

Reserve: 086-396-3420

Dress code: Thai Dress in retro style of King Rama 4 5 6

comments