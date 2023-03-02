Foodies, this one’s for you! Cha-am seafood festival to take place March 11-18

Cha-am will hold its annual seafood festival between March 11-18 in what promises to be a week filled with delicious food, live music, and lots of fun activities.

One of the main highlights of the festival is the wide range of locally caught seafood that will be available for visitors to sample. From grilled prawns and squid to fried fish and crab, there will be something to please everyone’s taste buds.

Aside from the delectable seafood, the festival also features a walking street and night market where visitors can purchase local products and souvenirs.

This is the perfect opportunity to experience the local culture and interact with the friendly locals.

Another exciting aspect of the festival is the live music every night. There will be local bands and musicians entertaining visitors with traditional Thai music, as well as more modern styles.

This creates a vibrant and lively atmosphere that adds to the overall experience of the festival.

Now in its 8th year, the festival will take place on the viewpoint on Cha-am beachfront, which is currently undergoing renovation, but which is expected to be completed in time.

The Cha-am seafood festival is an event not to be missed, especially for seafood lovers.

It is a perfect opportunity to experience the local culture, enjoy live music, and indulge in delicious fresh seafood. With its great location and welcoming atmosphere, this festival promises to be a culinary highlight for both locals and tourists alike.

