Foreigners in Thailand urged to register for COVID-19 vaccine

Foreigners in Thailand are being urged to register for the COVID-19 vaccine, ahead of the start of the government’s mass vaccination program.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun said all people living on Thai soil, Thais and foreign nationals alike, are asked to register for vaccination through the designated channels. This will allow the authorities to plan ahead and avoid crowds and long queues on vaccination days.

He said foreign nationals are part of Thailand’s efforts to achieve herd immunity in the country and are encouraged to get vaccinated. Authorities have assigned various agencies to be in charge of foreign nationals, to ease the process of vaccine roll-out.

The Thai authorities have said on several occasions that expats are eligible to receive a free COVID-19 vaccination.

Expats in Thailand can expect to receive the vaccine at the same time as Thai nationals.

While Thailand is currently in Phase 1 of its vaccine rollout, its mass vaccination is due to start on June 7.

Foreigners are urged to register through the appropriate designated channels in their respective provinces.

In Hua Hin, foreigners can register at BluPort, Market Village or Hua Hin hospital.

Foreigners there are required to complete a form in English and submit a photocopy of the ID page of their passport.

Foreigners in Hua Hin who have registered have already been given appointment dates in the first week of July to receive the vaccine.

The news comes as Hua Hin aims to have at least 70 percent of the local population vaccinated before October 1 in order to re-open the resort to international tourists.

