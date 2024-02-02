Four killed, eleven injured after pick up truck hits tree in Hua Hin

A road accident occurred in the Huai Sat Yai area of Hua Hin on Wednesday, claiming the lives of four individuals and injuring several others.

A pickup truck, loaded with construction workers, lost control and collided with a tree, causing significant casualties and drawing an urgent response from local emergency teams.

The incident was reported to the Nong Plub Police Station in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, in the late evening of January 31. The accident involved a half-cab Mitsubishi pickup truck with the license plate บบ-6595 Prachuap Khiri Khan, which veered off the Huai Sat Yai-Pa La-u road, approximately 1 km from the Kaeng Krachan National Park, Sector 7, Khao Huap Taew, Huai Sat Yai.

Upon arriving at the scene, emergency responders, including the Red Gurnard Lifesaving Team, the Nong Plub Subdistrict Administrative Organization Lifesaving Team, and the Hua Hin Petchkasem Foundation, discovered a harrowing sight. The vehicle, carrying a mix of Karen and Thai workers, had severely impacted a roadside tree, causing the passengers, who were seated in the back, to be ejected and found lying in pain.

Dozens of workers were promptly transported to Hua Hin Hospital, where, tragically, four succumbed to their injuries. In total, the accident affected 15 individuals, leaving 11 with various injuries.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver, who was transporting workers back from a day’s work in Hua Hin towards Pa La-u, Huai Sat Yai, might have fallen asleep at the wheel. The road’s curvature, combined with the driver’s condition, is believed to have led to the loss of vehicle control, culminating in the crash.

Authorities are conducting an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

