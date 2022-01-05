Free ATK tests offered in Thap Sakae as COVID precaution

Free ATK tests are being offered to people in a district in Thap Sakae as a precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19.

Officials from Ang Thong Subdistrict Administrative Organization are offering free ATK testing services to people who live in the area.

On Tuesday (Jan 4) Petty Officer First Class, Ekkritidecha Sawiyanon, Head of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (PWA), revealed that there might be an increasing number of COVID-19 cases after the New Year’s festival.

Therefore to prevent and control the spread of disease, Ang Thong Subdistrict Administrative Organization has established a free of charge ATK testing service point for residents of Ang Thong Subdistrict.

Residents who return to the area and want to take a test can do so during office hours at the Public Health Division, Ang Thong Subdistrict Administrative Organization.

While cases of COVID-19 have spike in other areas of Thailand, Prachuap Khiri Khan saw a reduction in cases on Tuesday and reported 39 cases, 17 of which were found in Hua Hin, on Wednesday.

comments