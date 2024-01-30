Free event in Hua Hin aims to shed light on the new tax rules for foreign income brought into Thailand

Following the recent changes in Thai tax regulations requiring tax residents to pay personal income tax on income brought into Thailand from overseas, the BCCT Pre-Connecting Western Seaboard (Hua Hin) Tax Briefing event aims to shed more light on the situation.

The event is free to attend and should not be missed by anyone who is potentially affected by the issue. The event takes place before the BCCT networking at Holiday Inn Vana Nava Hua Hin.

Scheduled for Friday, 2nd February 2024, from 5 to 6 pm at the Holiday Inn Vana Nava Hua Hin, this briefing will delve into the latest positions of the Thai Revenue Department, spotlighting potential technical issues.

Esteemed speakers Melea Cruz and Steve Wilson, with their extensive international tax experience, will provide invaluable insights into navigating these new guidelines, particularly the ‘remittance rule’ affecting foreign source income. This event, organized by BCCT’s Legal & Tax Working Group, is free of charge but requires advance booking due to limited seating.

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of these significant tax changes and how they might affect you. Secure your spot today by following the booking link below or emailing events@bccthai.com.

Remember, only 30 seats are available – act now to ensure your attendance at this crucial briefing.

Further details, including how to register can be found below:

Topic: The latest positions of the Thai Revenue Department and consider the likely technical problem areas

These new guidelines from the Revenue Department have led to much concern and generated much comment. The BCCT Legal & Tax Working Group established a sub-group of experts from these member companies – Administration Outsourcing, Baker McKenzie, Bangkok Global Law, BDO in Thailand, Grant Thornton, PKF and Silk Legal – in order to work together to create a working position on the issue. BCCT would like to thank all for their time and hard work.

Date: Friday 2nd February 2024

Time: 5-6 pm (immediately before Western Seaboard Networking)

Venue: Holiday Inn Vana Nava Hua Hin, Meeting Room on Mezzanine Level (entered by going up the Wooden Spiral Staircase at the hotel ground floor entrance) MAP

Speakers:

Melea Cruz – Partner, Head of Tax & Legal, BDO in Thailand

Steve Wilson – Senior Tax Consultant, Business Class Asia

Cost: Free of charge but you must book in advance *maximum of 30 attendees*

More about speakers:

“Melea, Tax Partner at BDO in Thailand, has been providing tax advisory and compliance services to both corporate and individual taxpayers in Thailand and cross-border for over 25 years. Steve has over 30 years’ international tax experience gained in tax consultants and corporates in London, Singapore, Moscow, Gibraltar and Thailand. Melea and Steve will together be providing their insights on the newly issued tax guidelines of the ‘remittance rule’ of foreign source income earned by tax residents of Thailand. They may also share their views on how to navigate the new guidelines.”

