From free food to money off books and sports gear: The growling list of vaccine freebies for people in Hua Hin

A growing number of retailers in Hua Hin are offering promotions, special offers and freebies to people who have been vaccinated.

Both Market Village and BluPort have launched promotional campaigns publicising the offers, which it is hoped will act as an incentive for people to register for the vaccine.

At Market Village, many of the incentives offered are food related, with discounts available at Sizzler, buy one get one free on desserts at Burger King and cold drinks at Black Canyon Coffee. McDonald’s also continues with its free fries offer to those who have been vaccinated.

Over at BluPort, its ‘Say yes to vaccine’ campaign sees discounts offered at Adidas, AIIZ and Optical 88, while perhaps the pick of the discounts is upto 50 percent off on books at SE-ED for people who have received the jab.

To date, around 50,000 people have been vaccinated in Prachuap Khiri Khan, with another round of vaccines set to be administered today (June 14).

The province, and particularly Hua Hin, is in a race against time to ensure that enough people have been vaccinated in order to reopen the resort to international tourists by October 1.

While offering incentives for jabs may seem like a wacky idea, there is perhaps some method to the madness.

Incentives for vaccines have been used throughout the United States, for example, to help encourage people to get vaccinated after the initial pace of vaccinations slowed down.

Incentives offered in the US have ranged from free doughnuts and beer to million dollar payouts.

A study by analytics firm Morning Consult showed that incentives have been effective only among certain groups, with men saying they were more likely than women to register for a jab after being incentivised.

Meanwhile, a study by the New England Journal of Medicine stated “there is a certain logic to providing financial incentives, which may be used to offset the indirect costs of vaccination — including time spent planning appointments, traveling, or waiting; lost income for workers paid hourly; or expenses such as child care. These costs disproportionately deter low-income people from getting vaccinated, and payments could ensure that vaccination is indeed “free” to all.”

